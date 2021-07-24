HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand in 68-year-old lawyer's plea for financial, medical aid

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government over a petition by a 68-year-old lawyer seeking financial assistance and medical treatment.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on July 22 over the plea and granted two weeks' time to the Centre and the Delhi government to file their response. The advocate said that she was practicing in courts in Delhi has no source of income currently. She informed the court that she was suffering from disability in her right hand apart from various medical problems on account of her advanced age.

The advocate added that in spite of multiple requests to the Delhi government, she did not receive any response to the pleas of financial assistance for her sustenance.

She also said that she was consulting doctors at the Delhi Government Health Centre at the Supreme Court for her ailments and did not have the means to obtain quality medical treatment for herself.

The matter would be heard next on August 31.

