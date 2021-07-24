Left Menu

Guj: Man held with ganja worth over Rs 1 crore in Surat district

PTI | Surat | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:18 IST
  • India

A man from Odisha was arrested for alleged possession of 1.4 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1.14 crore, which was stored in an apartment in Palsana taluka of Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Surat's Special Operations Group (SOG) raided a flat on the second floor of a residential building in Sanki village and recovered 1.14 tonnes of ganja or cannabis, an official said.

The SOG team nabbed Vikas Gowda, a native of Gangapur in Odisha's Ganjam district, with the contraband, while three others have been declared as wanted in the case, he said.

Wanted to accuse Babu Nahak and Vikram Paridha had procured the contraband from one Sibram Nahak and were planning to sell the same, the official said, adding that efforts are on to nab the three others.

