Left Menu

Mobile phone snatching gang busted, 4 juveniles apprehended

A mobile phone snatching gang was busted with the arrest of four people in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on Saturday. According to Superintendent of Police SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra, the gang was busted on Friday during the investigation of a mobile phone theft.In the incident on July 17, the accused stole the phone of a ward boy named, Nitin Kumar, who works at the district hospital, they said.

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 17:55 IST
Mobile phone snatching gang busted, 4 juveniles apprehended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mobile phone snatching gang was busted with the arrest of four people in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra, the gang was busted on Friday during the investigation of a mobile phone theft.

In the incident on July 17, the accused stole the phone of a ward boy named, Nitin Kumar, who works at the district hospital, they said. The arrests were made near Badhev village that falls under Adarsh Mandi police station, they said, adding the boys, aged around 16 to 17 years, have been sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021