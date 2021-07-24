Four dead as construction lift collapses in suburban Mumbai

At least four persons were killed and one injured on Saturday after a construction lift carrying them came crashing down at an under-construction building at Worli in central Mumbai, police said. The incident occurred at 5.45 pm at the under-construction building located near a BDD Chawl at Hanuman Gully, an official said. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said. Of the six persons who were injured in the incident, one was declared dead at KEM Hospital in Parel. Three others were declared brought dead at the civic-run Nair Hospital, he added. PTI DC NSK NSK

