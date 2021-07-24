Left Menu

15 illegal Rohingya immigrants apprehended at Assam railway station

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:06 IST
15 illegal Rohingya immigrants apprehended at Assam railway station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen suspected illegal Rohingya immigrants were apprehended from a railway station in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday, police said.

They were taken into custody at the Badarpur station by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel after they arrived by Kanchanjunga Express from New Jalpaiguri, police said. They were planning to board the Badarpur-Agartala Express for their onward journey to Agartala.

During interrogation, they claimed that they had come from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were going to Tripura.

Among those apprehended were six men, three women and six children, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021