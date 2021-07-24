15 illegal Rohingya immigrants apprehended at Assam railway station

Fifteen suspected illegal Rohingya immigrants were apprehended from a railway station in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday, police said.

They were taken into custody at the Badarpur station by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel after they arrived by Kanchanjunga Express from New Jalpaiguri, police said. They were planning to board the Badarpur-Agartala Express for their onward journey to Agartala.

Advertisement

During interrogation, they claimed that they had come from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were going to Tripura.

Among those apprehended were six men, three women and six children, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)