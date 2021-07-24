Left Menu

COVID-19: Eateries on highway sealed in Vasai-Virar for violations

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:00 IST
Police and civic officials in Vasai-Virar in Palghar district on Saturday sealed several eateries on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for COVID-19 norm violations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said some stalls and hotels were sealed and others were fined.

