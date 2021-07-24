COVID-19: Eateries on highway sealed in Vasai-Virar for violations
Police and civic officials in Vasai-Virar in Palghar district on Saturday sealed several eateries on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for COVID-19 norm violations.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said some stalls and hotels were sealed and others were fined.
