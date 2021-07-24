Left Menu

3 militants killed, jawan injured in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which three militants were killed.

Apart from the police, Army and CRPF, the services of paratroopers and MARCOS (Marine Commandos) have also been utilised in the operation which has been going on for over 12 hours now, they said.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said an Army official suffered injuries in the gunfight.

He said the injured jawan has been evacuated and is undergoing treatment.

The officials said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained.

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited, they added.

