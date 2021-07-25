Saudi-led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, state media says
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that were launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the southern region of the kingdom, state media reported.
