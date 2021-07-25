Left Menu

Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold

With Batsarashkina hot on her heels, Kostadinova eventually succumbed to the pressure and managed a lowly nine, her lowest score, in her final shot. Batsarashkina fired 10.4 to pip the Bulgarian to the gold.

25-07-2021
Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in women's 10-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won the silver at the Asaka Shooting Range while the bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China. Russian athletes are competing under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Tokyo Olympics this year as part of sanctions for several doping scandals.

Jiang topped the qualifying rounds with an Olympic record of 587 but Kostadinova looked primed for the gold after grabbing an early lead in the final. With Batsarashkina hot on her heels, Kostadinova eventually succumbed to the pressure and managed a lowly nine, her lowest score, in her final shot.

Batsarashkina fired 10.4 to pip the Bulgarian to the gold. Former Olympic champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine finished fourth, while Rio 25 metre pistol champion Anna Korakaki of Greece came sixth.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

