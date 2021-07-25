Olympics-Skateboarding-Horigome wins first Olympic gold for skateboarding
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:10 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Yuto Horigome of Japan claimed the first Olympic gold medal in skateboarding when he won the men's street final in Tokyo on Sunday.
Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil won silver, while Jagger Eaton of the United States clinched the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Brazil
- Japan
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
United States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Rugby-United States hope strong bonds bring gold in Tokyo
Nigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States