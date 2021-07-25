Olympics-Judo-Japan's Hifumi Abe wins gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Judoka Hifumi Abe, 23, won the gold medal in the men's 66 kg category at the Olympics on Sunday, defeating Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili in the final.
Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Hifumi Abe
- Japanese
- Georgia
- Olympics
- Brazil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
Sports News Roundup: Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations; Olympics-We all regret no fans at Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach and more
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
South Korea's container squeeze throws exporters into costly gridlock