Olympics-Judo-Japan's Hifumi Abe wins gold medal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:04 IST
Japanese Judoka Hifumi Abe, 23, won the gold medal in the men's 66 kg category at the Olympics on Sunday, defeating Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili in the final.

Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil.

