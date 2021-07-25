Left Menu

Security forces recover 3 IEDs in J-K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:05 IST
  • India

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered by security forces on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The IEDs were recovered during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district's Trehgam area, officials said.

A Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot for disposal of the explosive devices, they said, adding further details are awaited.

