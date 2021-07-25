Man kills wife in Thane home, absconds

A 39-year-old man from Kalwa in Thane district is on the run after allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death, police said on Sunday. The man, identified as Sanjay Patil, allegedly killed his wife Madhuri (31) with a hammer on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and fled after locking the flat in which they stayed, an official said.

The murder came to light on Saturday evening after which a hunt began for Patil, he added.

