4 injured as two cars collide
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Delhi residents were critically injured after two cars collided near Mansurpur village here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 58 when Abhishek, Raman, Sachin and Manish were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi, they said. They were shifted to a medical college in Begarajpur for treatment, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
