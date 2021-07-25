Left Menu

4 injured as two cars collide

Four Delhi residents were critically injured after two cars collided near Mansurpur village here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 58 when Abhishek, Raman, Sachin and Manish were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi, they said. They were shifted to a medical college in Begarajpur for treatment, they added.

