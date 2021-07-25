PM condoles loss of lives in Himachal landslides, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed condolences over the death of people due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.
It is a very painful incident, Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple incidents of landslide near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district Sunday, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rajnath Singh
PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on his birthday
PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14
Modi speaks with Vietnam PM, says both nations share vision of rules-based Indian Ocean region
PM Modi expresses confidence India-Vietnam partnership will grow stronger under new Vietnamese PM