UP: 6-year-old girl strangled to death, family members claim she was raped

A six-year-old girl was strangled to death in a village here on Sunday, with the family members claiming that she was allegedly raped, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that family members of the girl have expressed apprehension that she was allegedly raped, and added that after the autopsy, the actual picture will be clear.

He said evidence has been collected from the spot. There were head injuries on the girl and her clothes were stained with blood, Singh added.

Police have detained a youth who had informed them about the incident, and are questioning him.

