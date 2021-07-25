Russia marks Navy's 325th anniversary, Iranian ship joins in
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main parade of more than 50 vessels in St. Petersburg, which included ships from the navies of Iran, Pakistan and India. The Iranian frigate Sahand, which sailed down the Neva River in the parade, and the sea-based vessel Makran attracted attention from naval observers due to their unusually long voyages to Russia.
Parades also took place in the Russian naval bases of Severomorsk, Caspiisk, Baltiisk, Sevastopol, Vladivostok and at the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US lawmakers and Indian Americans welcome nomination of Garcetti as Indian envoy
Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN
Nat Sciver's fifty propels England to 18-run DLS win over India in 1st T20I
India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours
Sensational Sciver powers England to 18-run win over India in rain-hit T20