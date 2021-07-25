India score 164/5 in opening T20
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:44 IST
India scored 164 for five against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 50 off 34 balls while skipper Shikhar Dhawan made 46 off 36.
Brief scores: India 164/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28, Dushmantha Chameera 2/24).
