Maha: Woman kills self over harassment by in-laws for delivering baby girl; case registered
An abetment of suicide case was registered by Thane police against the husband and in-laws of a woman from Mumbra, days after she hanged herself due to alleged harassment for delivering a baby girl, police said on Sunday.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
An abetment of suicide case was registered by Thane police against the husband and in-laws of a woman from Mumbra, days after she hanged herself due to alleged harassment for delivering a baby girl, police said on Sunday. The woman hanged herself at her parent's house on July 14 after her in-laws refused to accept her back post her delivery in March this year, a Mumbra police station official said, adding that no arrest is made so far. A case was registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- section 306
- Mumbra
- Indian
- Thane
Advertisement