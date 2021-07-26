Left Menu

UP: Muzaffarnagar gets new DM

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:50 IST
UP: Muzaffarnagar gets new DM
  • Country:
  • India

Chandra Bhushan Singh, a 2008-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been made the new District Magistrate (DM) of Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Monday.

Singh replaced Selva Kumari J, an IAS officer of the 2006-batch, who has been made the new DM of Aligarh.

Prior to his new posting, Singh was the Aligarh DM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021