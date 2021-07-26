UP: Muzaffarnagar gets new DM

Chandra Bhushan Singh, a 2008-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been made the new District Magistrate (DM) of Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Monday.

Singh replaced Selva Kumari J, an IAS officer of the 2006-batch, who has been made the new DM of Aligarh.

Prior to his new posting, Singh was the Aligarh DM.

