China asks U.S. to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:07 IST
China has asked the United States to remove visa restrictions on Chinese students and Communist Party members, among other requests, reported state media The Paper.
In a briefing after meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said China has put in a list of requests, including removal of sanctions on Chinese leaders, officials, and government bodies.
