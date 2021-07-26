Left Menu

Opposing Tunisians throw stones outside parliament

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:32 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisians backing rival sides after President Kais Saied ousted the government and decreed a freeze of parliament threw stones at each other outside the parliament building early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Several hundred people had gathered outside the parliament building and several appeared to have been injured in the exchange of stones.

