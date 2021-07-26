Opposing Tunisians throw stones outside parliament
Tunisians backing rival sides after President Kais Saied ousted the government and decreed a freeze of parliament threw stones at each other outside the parliament building early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
Several hundred people had gathered outside the parliament building and several appeared to have been injured in the exchange of stones.
