2 held for stealing brass urns from Delhi temple

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing nine brass urns from a temple here, police said on Monday.

Police were informed about the theft of the urns (kalasha) installed at the top of the temple, which is located in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, on Saturday.

The accused, Sagar and Sahil, both aged 23, live in the same area, police said. The duo is addicted to alcohol and committed the theft to buy liquor, they added.

A case was registered against them under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajpark police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused were arrested on Sunday from Shani Bazar road when they were on their way to sell the urns.

According to police, Sagar has earlier been involved in eight cases of theft and snatching.

