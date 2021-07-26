3 killed in motorcycle accident in Assam

Three persons were killed when two motorcycles collided head-on in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

Two motorcycles traveling at high speed collided head-on in the Silchar-Karigganj national highway after losing control on Sunday night, they said.

One Bishal Nath (25 years) died on the spot, while 24-year-old Dipanjan Ghosh was rushed to the local hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

The third victim, Biprojit Ghosh (24), was first rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital and then referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital from there. He has been declared brought dead at Silchar.

Following the accident, a section of local people gathered at the spot and when police reached the spot, they attacked the security personnel, an officer in charge of Badarpur Police Station Dipak Kumar Saikia said.

He further said police had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Six persons have been detained for obstructing police officials on duty, Saikia added.

