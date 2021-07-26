Left Menu

Maha: Water storage in most of Marathwada dams less than last year

On Monday, the water stored in them was 1,991.22 MCM, or 44.2 per cent as compared to 47.01 per cent on July 26, 2020, a report from the irrigation department said. It further said 81 medium reservoirs in the Marathwada region had 247.84 MCM water on Monday as against their total storage capacity of 1,056.42 MCM.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:03 IST
Maha: Water storage in most of Marathwada dams less than last year
  • Country:
  • India

While parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan are facing floods due to heavy rains, the water level in various dams of the Marathwada region has dipped as compared to this time last year, as per the irrigation department. The total water storage capacity of 45 big reservoirs in the region is 4,505.36 million cubic meters (MCM). On Monday, the water stored in them was 1,991.22 MCM, or 44.2 per cent as compared to 47.01 per cent on July 26, 2020, a report from the irrigation department said. It further said 81 medium reservoirs in the Marathwada region had 247.84 MCM water on Monday as against their total storage capacity of 1,056.42 MCM. Their storage as of now is 23.46 per cent as compared to 30.19 per cent last year, the report said. Besides, 838 minor reservoirs have 212.15 MCM water compared to their total storage capacity of 1,810.49 MCM. They are filled up to 11.72 per cent of the total storage capacity as against 13.03 per cent last year.

As on Monday, the Jayakwadi dam was filled up to 35.82 per cent of its total storage capacity, Majalgaon-31.7 per cent, Yeldari-69.57 per cent, and these figures were lower than last year, the report said, adding that the Sina Kolegaon dam (Osmanabad) had zero storage on Monday. However, the Lower Dudhna dam was filled up to 82.79 per cent of its total capacity, Lower Terna-56.6 per cent, Lower Manar-89.3 per cent, Siddheshwar-76.9 per cent and these figures were higher compared to last year. The Manjara dam, which supplies water to Latur city, was filled up to 22.36 per cent of its capacity, while its storage on this day last year was zero, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021