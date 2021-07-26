Left Menu

U.S. and China hold 'frank and direct' talks - senior U.S. officials

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:22 IST
Senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats held "frank and direct" talks on Monday during which the United States laid out its views, although the two sides did not come away with specific agreements nor discuss a possible meeting between the countries' leaders, senior U.S. administration officials said.

"Reaching agreement or specific outcomes was not the purpose of today's conversations," a senior administration official said.

