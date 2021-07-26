Govt cuts customs duty on masur to nil, halves agricultural infrastructure development cess by 10 pc
The central government on Monday reduced basic customs duty on masur dal to zero and also halved agricultural infrastructure development cess on the lentil to 10 per cent.
- Country:
- India
The central government on Monday reduced basic customs duty on masur dal to zero and also halved agricultural infrastructure development cess on the lentil to 10 per cent. A notification in this regard was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
The amendments will be effective form Tuesday said the Minister, in a bid to boost domestic supply and check rising prices. Sitharaman said the basic customs duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to nil on lentils (masur) originated in or exported from countries other than the US.
Moreover, the basic customs duty has been reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent on lentils (masur) originating in or exported from the US, she said. Further, the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess on lentils (masur) has been reduced from the present rate of 20 per cent to 10 per cent, she added.
The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha today. Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Rajaya Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Majority of MPs have taken at least one dose of vaccine; all Covid-related norms will be followed during Monsoon Session: LS Speaker Om Birla.
All Covid protocols will be followed during Monsoon Session; 323 MPs fully vaccinated: Birla
Monsoon session to be held at normal timings from 11 am to 6 pm: Om Birla
All Covid protocols will be followed during monsoon session of Parliament: LS speaker
Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session to start on August 9