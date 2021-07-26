Foreign ministers call for press freedoms, restoration of Internet in cuba -joint statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:14 IST
The foreign ministers of the United States and 20 other countries on Monday condemned mass arrests in Cuba and called for full restoration of Internet access in the island nation that has recently been rocked by political unrest.
The joint statement was issued by the governments of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine, alongside the United States.
