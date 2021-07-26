Kremlin critic Navalny's website blocked by Russian regulator
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:32 IST
Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's website, navalny.com, his team said on Monday.
A Russian court in June approved a request by prosecutors to declare organisations linked to Navalny as extremist, in a move that outlaws the groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
