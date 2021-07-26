Kremlin critic Navalny's website blocked by Russian regulator

Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's website, navalny.com, his team said on Monday.

A Russian court in June approved a request by prosecutors to declare organisations linked to Navalny as extremist, in a move that outlaws the groups.

