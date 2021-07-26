Left Menu

BSF saves six Army personnel from drowning in Guj creek

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:42 IST
Six Army personnel were saved from drowning in a creek by a patrolling team of the Border Security Force in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boat of the Army personnel capsized in Kori creek near the Indo-Pakistan border due to bad weather and rough sea conditions during a 'routine familiarization course', a BSF statement said.

''On learning about the incident, a 8-member BSF patrol party rushed to the spot in speed boats and saved the six personnel from drowning. The six were then taken to Lakki Nala and handed over to Army paramedical staff,'' an official said.

GS Malik, Inspector General of BSF's Gujarat Frontier, hailed the efforts of the BSF and announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 for Inspector Sandeep, the commander of the patrol party, and Rs 1000 each for the remaining seven members of the rescue team.

