MP: Teacher suspended for using abusive language against CM

A teacher was suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for allegedly using abusive language against state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while venting out anger over the closure of schools. The incident occurred on July 20 during a review meeting of teachers in Kukshi town, about 130 kilometres from the district headquarters, and a one-minute video went viral on social media recently.

Dhar Collector Alok Kumar Singh told reporters that action was taken against the teacher after he came to know about the issue on Sunday.

Advertisement

''All teachers must adhere to Madhya Pradesh Service Conduct Rules. After I found out about the incident, I asked the Tribal department to suspend the teacher. An FIR has also been filed against him,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)