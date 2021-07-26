Dhami announces Rs 205 cr package for health sector, incentives for corona warriors

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced a package of over Rs 205 crore for health sector employees who have been spearheading the battle against Covid for more than a year.

Announcing the package at a function held here to honour 'Corona Warriors', Dhami said over 3.73 lakh people in the sector will benefit from it.

Advertisement

He also announced monthly monetary incentives for them under the package besides honouring 50 'Corona Warriors' at the function.

ASHA facilitators and anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000, group C and D workers Rs 3,000 and doctors Rs 10,000 as monthly incentive under the package for the next five months, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)