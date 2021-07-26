Left Menu

29 Women Officers, who didn't opt for permanent commission released from service: MoS Defence

A total of 29 Women Officers (WOs) who did not opt for permanent commission in the Special Selection Board No. 5 have been released from service in the armed force, according to information tabled in a written reply by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:27 IST
29 Women Officers, who didn't opt for permanent commission released from service: MoS Defence
MoS Defense Ajay Bhatt. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 29 Women Officers (WOs) who did not opt for permanent commission in the Special Selection Board No. 5 have been released from service in the armed force, according to information tabled in a written reply by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister also informed that out of these 29 officers, three women officers were released without pension based on their own option/willingness as these officers had served between 10-14 years of service in the Army.

The Ministry of Defence gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by CPI-M's K Somaprasad. "Age relaxation has been provided to Ex-Servicemen, including the female officers for the appointment to all Central Civil Services and Posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in all Para-Military Forces under the Government of India. Adequate reservation has also been provided to Ex-Servicemen in various categories of posts. Women Officers, who have retired after 20 years of service, have also been granted Pensionary benefits," Bhatt said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021