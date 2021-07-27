Left Menu

Two Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying Indian currency notes worth over Rs 2-lakh

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:04 IST
Two Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying Indian currency notes worth over Rs 2-lakh
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Two Indian nationals have been arrested in eastern Nepal for illegally carrying Indian currency notes worth more than Rs 2-lakh, police said on Monday.

Atul Kumar, 34 and Sandip Singh, 35, both residents of Lucknow who were carrying Indian bank notes with denominations of Rs 500 and 100, were nabbed from Materuwa Chowk of Biratnagar Metropolitan City on Saturday, according to the Nepal Police.

The police arrested the duo during a regular security check as soon as they entered the country from the southern border.

They seized from them 417 Indian bank notes of Rs 500 denomination and 21 bank notes of Rs 100 denomination.

The police handed them over to Internal Revenue Office.

It is illegal to carry Indian currency worth more than Rs 25,000 without special permission in the country.

