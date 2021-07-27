Left Menu

Foiled Meghalaya's attempt to erect electricity poles near border: Assam

An alleged attempt by Meghalaya to erect electricity poles on Assam land in Khanapara area of Guwahati, Assams main city, led to the escalation of tension on the inter-state border on Monday, a senior Assam Police official said.

  • Country:
  • India

An alleged attempt by Meghalaya to erect electricity poles on Assam land in Khanapara area of Guwahati, Assam's main city, led to the escalation of tension on the inter-state border on Monday, a senior Assam Police official said. On receiving information about it, Assam police and civil administration officials rushed to Khanapara, close to the inter-state border, and held a discussion with authorities from the Meghalaya side.

The neighbouring state then agreed to not go ahead with erecting the poles, the official said. ''The situation was handled peacefully and it is under control now,'' the official added. The area already has electricity connection provided by the Assam government. The version of the Meghalaya government was not available.

Border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya have been existing for years, with the issue also featuring in a meeting between the chief ministers of the two states, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Shillong, two days ago. Monday's incident occurred on a day when at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the ''constitutional boundary'' of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, as the boundary dispute between the northeastern neighbours erupted into a bloody conflict.

