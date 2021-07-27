Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Britney Spears' lawyer seeks conservator to replace singer's father

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer's personal legal representative, requested that accountant Jason Rubin be named the conservator of Spears' estate, a post currently held by her father, Jamie Spears. Rosengart also said at a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles court that he had filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator.

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to name a new conservator to oversee the pop singer's finances following recent testimony that she wanted her father ousted from the role. Lawyer Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer's personal legal representative, requested that accountant Jason Rubin be named the conservator of Spears' estate, a post currently held by her father, Jamie Spears.

Rosengart also said at a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles court that he had filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator. Probate court Judge Brenda Penny said the matter would be discussed at a hearing set for Sept. 29.

Britney Spears recently told the court she wanted her father immediately removed and wanted to charge him with conservatorship abuse. The 39-year-old pop star was placed under a conservatorship that controls both her personal and financial affairs in 2008 after she suffered a mental health breakdown. The details of her mental health issues have never been revealed.

Public support for the singer has swelled since her emotional address to the court in June in which she called the conservatorship abusive and humiliating. Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

