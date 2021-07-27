Man shot dead in southwest Delhi

A 62-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in southwest Delhi’s Palam area, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they received information at 7.37 am on Tuesday wherein the caller said his father was sleeping outside the house at Harizan Basti, Palam extension and somebody shot him dead.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and found the man, identified as Ajeet Singh, dead with a bullet injury on his forehead, a senior police officer said, he was shot at point-blank range.

One empty cartridge was found on the bed where the man was sleeping, the officer said.

During enquiry, family members of Singh said that he used to sleep outside the house in a street. On Monday, some altercation took place between him and a man due to construction work carried by the family. The man threatened Singh that he will kill him, the officer said.

At around 5.45 am on Tuesday, the wife of the deceased found that her husband was not responding to her calls, police said.

The family members of the suspect have been taken into custody for interrogation, they said.

The crime scene was inspected and the body shifted to DDU mortuary, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)