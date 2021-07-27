One held, 1.3 kg charas seized in Kolkata

One person was arrested and 1.3 kg charas was allegedly seized from his possession by the Kolkata Police.

As per an official statement, a team of the Detective Department and Narcotics Cell made the arrest on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sk Taher booked under various sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

