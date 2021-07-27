Left Menu

One held, 1.3 kg charas seized in Kolkata

One person was arrested and 1.3 kg charas was allegedly seized from his possession by the Kolkata Police.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per an official statement, a team of the Detective Department and Narcotics Cell made the arrest on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sk Taher booked under various sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

