One held, 1.3 kg charas seized in Kolkata
One person was arrested and 1.3 kg charas was allegedly seized from his possession by the Kolkata Police.
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
One person was arrested and 1.3 kg charas was allegedly seized from his possession by the Kolkata Police.
As per an official statement, a team of the Detective Department and Narcotics Cell made the arrest on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The accused has been identified as Sk Taher booked under various sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Detective Department
- Kolkata Police
- NDPS Act
- Narcotics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andrew Yule's electrical unit in Kolkata likely to shut shop by September
Three held for killing rickshaw puller in Kolkata
Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers
Terrorists arrested in Kolkata may have Al-Qaeda links: Police
Robinson Street rerun: Woman, daughter found living with husband's corpse in Kolkata