Left Menu

India, Russia to hold 13-day mega military exercise in Volgograd

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:55 IST
India, Russia to hold 13-day mega military exercise in Volgograd
  • Country:
  • India

India and Russia will carry out a 13-day mega military exercise with a focus on counter-terror operations in the Russian city of Volgograd from August 1, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

It said the 12th edition of the ''Indra'' exercise will be yet another ''milestone'' in strengthening the bilateral security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia.

The Army said 250 personnel from each side will participate in the 12th edition of the joint military exercise.

''The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise Indra-21 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1 to 13,'' the Army said.

It said the exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations mandated under the UN's framework of joint forces against international terror groups.

''Exercise Indra-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both the countries,'' the Army said in a statement.

''The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia,'' it added.

It said the Indian Army contingent participating in the exercise will comprise a mechanised infantry battalion.

Volgograd is a major Russian city situated on the western bank of the Volga river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021