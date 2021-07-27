National Integration Council last met in 2013: Minister informs Lok Sabha

The National Integration Council (NIC) last held its meeting in 2013, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The objectives of the NIC are to achieve unity in diversity, freedom of religions, secularism, equality, justice-social-economic and political, and fraternity among all communities.

Rai was asked whether the government was proposing to re-constitute the NIC and whether its last meeting was held in September 2013? ''Meetings of the national integration council are convened as per requirement from time to time. There is no regular or specified time interval for convening meetings of the NIC,'' the minister said in a written reply.

''The last meeting of the NIC was held on 23.09.2013. However, issues of communal harmony and national integration are addressed continuously by the government,'' Rai said.

