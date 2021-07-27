Left Menu

National Integration Council last met in 2013: Minister informs Lok Sabha

The National Integration Council NIC last held its meeting in 2013, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.The objectives of the NIC are to achieve unity in diversity, freedom of religions, secularism, equality, justice-social-economic and political, and fraternity among all communities.Rai was asked whether the government was proposing to re-constitute the NIC and whether its last meeting was held in September 2013

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:16 IST
National Integration Council last met in 2013: Minister informs Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The National Integration Council (NIC) last held its meeting in 2013, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The objectives of the NIC are to achieve unity in diversity, freedom of religions, secularism, equality, justice-social-economic and political, and fraternity among all communities.

Rai was asked whether the government was proposing to re-constitute the NIC and whether its last meeting was held in September 2013? ''Meetings of the national integration council are convened as per requirement from time to time. There is no regular or specified time interval for convening meetings of the NIC,'' the minister said in a written reply.

''The last meeting of the NIC was held on 23.09.2013. However, issues of communal harmony and national integration are addressed continuously by the government,'' Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021