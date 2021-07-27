Tunisia's Ennahda calls for dialogue to exit crisis
27-07-2021
Tunisia's biggest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, on Tuesday called for political dialogue to get out of the crisis after it accused the president of a coup when he dismissed the premier and suspended parliament.
In a statement it called for unity among Tunisians and said it rejected calls for internal fighting.
