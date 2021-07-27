Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says: Don't get carried away about better COVID data

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:39 IST
UK PM Johnson says: Don't get carried away about better COVID data
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important that people did not draw premature conclusions about several days of better COVID case data and urged the public to remain cautious.

"I've noticed obviously that we're six days into some better figures, but it is very, very important that we don't allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this," Johnson told reporters at a police station he was visiting.

"People have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the government."

