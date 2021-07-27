Left Menu

Maha: Boy crushed to death by tractor roller in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:44 IST
Maha: Boy crushed to death by tractor roller in Nagpur district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor roller at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a plant nursery in Ubali village of Kalmeshwar tehsil on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim Shrikant Gulab Nagpure was playing on a lawn at the nursery where his mother worked, when he came under a tractor roller, which was being used to level the ground, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital in a critically injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021