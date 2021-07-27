Maha: Boy crushed to death by tractor roller in Nagpur district

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor roller at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a plant nursery in Ubali village of Kalmeshwar tehsil on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim Shrikant Gulab Nagpure was playing on a lawn at the nursery where his mother worked, when he came under a tractor roller, which was being used to level the ground, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital in a critically injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

