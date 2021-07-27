Maha: Boy crushed to death by tractor roller in Nagpur district
- Country:
- India
A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor roller at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a plant nursery in Ubali village of Kalmeshwar tehsil on Monday afternoon, an official said.
The victim Shrikant Gulab Nagpure was playing on a lawn at the nursery where his mother worked, when he came under a tractor roller, which was being used to level the ground, the official said.
The boy was rushed to a local hospital in a critically injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Kalmeshwar
- Nagpur district
- Ubali village
ALSO READ
PM Modi to interact with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on July 16 to discuss COVID-19 situation.
Nearly 73.4 pc of new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Govt.
Congress will emerge number one party in Maharashtra, says Nana Patole
BMC urges Maharashtra govt to do away with negative RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Mumbai
No fresh case of coronavirus recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli