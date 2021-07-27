Fire extinguished at German chemicals site after blast, search ongoing
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:54 IST
A fire at an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen has been extinguished, site operator Currenta said on Tuesday, adding the search for missing people was continuing.
Welt TV reported that one person was dead after the explosion, citing the city's security authority.
