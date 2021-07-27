Businessman held for selling duplicate engine oil in Delhi

A 36-year-old businessman, along with his associate, was arrested in Mundka for allegedly selling duplicate engine oil, police said on Tuesday.

Before the Covid pandemic, the businessman, identified as Vishi, used to sell oil to Delhi-based factories manufacturing transformers but due to the lockdown, he incurred losses in his business, they said.

To make up for those losses, he started selling duplicate engine oil through which he earned handsome profit. The businessman's associate Kishore Kumar Singh used to print look-alike stickers of the branded products.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said an enquiry was conducted when a representative of Castrol India Limited reported the matter.

Based on the complaint,the two accused persons were arrested.

The police claimed to have recovered 820 bottles of oil and 18,667 duplicate stickers from Vishi's premises at Swarn park.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

