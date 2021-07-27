Tunisian civil society groups warn president on crisis duration

Tunisia's main civil society groups including the powerful labour union on Tuesday warned President Kais Saied not to extend the extraordinary measures he announced on Sunday beyond a month.

In a statement the groups, which also included the journalists' and lawyers' syndicates and the human rights league, called on Saied to lay out "a participatory roadmap" for the crisis.

