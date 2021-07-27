UP: Three held on charge of trafficking children
- Country:
- India
Four children, allegedly being trafficked to Meerut, were rescued from here in Uttar Pradesh and three people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The children were inside a vehicle, which was parked near an eatery on the Robertsganj-Hinduari road, and when a police team asked them about details, they referred to the three people standing outside as their guardians, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said.
On further questioning, it was learnt that the children were being taken to Meerut to work as bonded labourers, he said.
Navin Kumar, Sobinder and Jagdish Jaiswal were arrested from the spot, the SP said.
The rescued children have been sent to a child protection home, Singh said.
The arrested persons told police that the children were being taken to Meerut to work as bonded labourers, the officer said. They said that they used to get Rs 5000 for each child, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Uttar
- Amarendra Prasad Singh
- Jagdish Jaiswal
- Navin Kumar
- Singh
- Sobinder
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: SBSP chief to meet Kejriwal next week
Uttarakhand: Biker swept away in flooded rivulet
COVID-19: Nearly 4,000 tourist vehicles restricted from entering Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, Nainital
Conman gets book released by Uttarakhand CM, days later dupes jeweller's wife of Rs 1.75 cr
Opposition parties attack Uttar Pradesh govt over draft population control bill