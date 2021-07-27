Left Menu

UP: Three held on charge of trafficking children

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:08 IST
Four children, allegedly being trafficked to Meerut, were rescued from here in Uttar Pradesh and three people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The children were inside a vehicle, which was parked near an eatery on the Robertsganj-Hinduari road, and when a police team asked them about details, they referred to the three people standing outside as their guardians, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said.

On further questioning, it was learnt that the children were being taken to Meerut to work as bonded labourers, he said.

Navin Kumar, Sobinder and Jagdish Jaiswal were arrested from the spot, the SP said.

The rescued children have been sent to a child protection home, Singh said.

The arrested persons told police that the children were being taken to Meerut to work as bonded labourers, the officer said. They said that they used to get Rs 5000 for each child, the SP added.

