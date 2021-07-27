Jailor, dairy cooperative official among 9 people arrested by ACB in Rajasthan

Nine persons, including a jailor and the district chairman of state-run Saras dairy, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in separate cases of graft in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Durgalal Jat, the chairman of Saras dairy in Tonk, was held by a team of ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh through a middleman to extend a tender of milk supply.

Advertisement

ACB Director General B L Soni said the accused chairman had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant through middleman Ramdayal Jat. During the verification, the accused had taken Rs 1 lakh.

After verification, a trap was laid on Tuesday and the middleman was caught red-handed while taking the bribe. The dairy chairman has also been arrested in the matter.

A team of ACB (Jaipur Rural) took action in the Shahpura section of the Public Works Department where executive engineer Ajit Jangid, accounts officer Ashok Kumar, junior assistant Santosh Kumar and their middleman Ramkaran were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused middleman took the bribe from a contractor to release his security deposit.

Ramkaran took the money and distributed the amount among the accused following which all the four were arrested.

In a similar action in Jaipur, the assistant administrative officer in local self government department Ramkaran Meena was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in lieu of some official work.

The ACB also took action in Jhalawar where the jailor of the district jail, Karan Singh, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of providing facilities to a prisoner inside the jail.

In Sriganganagar, a tehsildar was held while taking a bribe of Rs 3,000. The accused Patwari Sriram, posted in Anupgarh, had taken the bribe for an official work related to land records.

All the accused were arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)