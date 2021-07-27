Railway workers' union slams govt over snooping controversy

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) on Tuesday condemned the government over the alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware on journalists, politicians, activists and officials, including its general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra.

The union and its affiliates observed ''Dhikkar Diwas'' on July 26 in protest against the alleged snooping.

Advertisement

''The case of espionage by Pegasus is a very heinous act, and railway employees will never forgive such an act. All the railway employees were given detailed information about this by running an awareness campaign. This type of conspiracy is indecent in a democratic country. This matter is related to the honour and pride of unions and workers and it should be taken seriously,'' said Mishra.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware. Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers -- Prahlad Singh Patel and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw -- businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, and at least 40 journalists are on the list on the leaked database of NSO. It is, however, not established is all the phones were hacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)