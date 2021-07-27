Ukrainian president fires head of the armed forces: spokesman
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the head of the armed forces, Ruslan Khomchak, his spokesman said at a briefing on Tuesday, citing tensions between the armed forces and the defence ministry.
Khomchak will be moved to a post on the national security and defence council. He will be replaced by Valery Zaluzhny, who heads the military's northern command. Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
